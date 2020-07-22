Leading biopharmaceutical services company brings together multichannel customer engagement, data, and content to speed commercial launches

Addition of Veeva OpenData gives customers the industry's most comprehensive and accurate HCP reference data

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH), one of the industry's largest providers of outsourced field teams, is offering biopharmaceutical customers Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions. By combining its comprehensive commercialization expertise with Veeva Commercial Cloud, Syneos Health helps customers improve performance, reduce risk, and accelerate their commercial launches.

"Veeva Commercial Cloud gives our field reps and data scientists the insights they need to plan and execute more effectively," said Michelle Keefe, president, Syneos Health Commercial. "We are pleased to add these tools to the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly network, an open ecosystem of the best, most agile data and technologies. These solutions strengthen our offerings, enabling us to further strengthen relationships with HCPs, expand global reach faster, and make better decisions using industry's most comprehensive, accurate data."

Veeva Commercial Cloud provides Syneos Health customers advanced applications for multichannel engagement, data, and analytics to drive better commercial execution and compliance, including:

Veeva OpenData for access to approximately 16 million healthcare professionals (HCPs),healthcare organizations (HCOs), and their affiliations spanning 34 countries. With accurate and faster customer data maintained by Veeva's global team of data stewards, Syneos Health can profile customers faster, target campaigns more effectively, reduce field rep prep time, and improve engagement, while lowering the risk of non-compliance.

Veeva Network to consolidate HCP data in one location for a complete view of customers. Veeva Network simplifies master data management and provides the deep insights Syneos Health customers need to improve customer engagement and compliance across channels.

Multichannel Veeva CRM to drive intelligent customer engagement across personal and digital channels, including Veeva CRM Engage Meeting for easy and compliant online meetings and Veeva CRM Approved Email to send tailored and compliant email to HCPs.

"Life sciences companies are rapidly making the shift to digital and evolving their commercial models to deliver the best possible customer experience," said Paul Shawah, senior vice president of commercial cloud strategy at Veeva. "Veeva Commercial Cloud provides the foundation for Syneos Health to drive the most efficient and effective intelligent customer engagement."

In other news today, Veeva announced it is extending Veeva CRM Engage Meeting capabilities to Zoom and Microsoft teams to give customers and doctors greater choice and flexibility in how they conduct remote meetings. Read today's press release for more information.

To learn more about Veeva Commercial Cloud, visit: veeva.com/CommercialCloud.

