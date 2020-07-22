Liva Healthcare is providing vital lifestyle and weight loss support in collaboration with LloydsPharmacy to help tackle the UK's obesity crises.

LloydsPharmacy is the first pharmacy to deliver a medicated weight loss programme nationwide. With over 1,400 stores across the UK, LloydsPharmacy will be providing access to the treatment plan, consisting of appropriate medical interventions and support, and access to Liva Healthcare's digital health coaching programme delivering truly personalised coaching to patients who are living with obesity.

The medicated weight loss service offers weight loss treatments alongside regular consultations with a trained pharmacist to help maintain weight loss. This will be supplemented by free access to personalised, online health coaching through Liva Healthcare's digital programme. Liva offers patients the opportunity to select their own health coach to support them on their weight loss journey. The coach will deliver a video consultation, followed by weekly coaching interventions through the Liva UK app where patients can engage one-to-one with their coach, track vital metrics within nutrition, exercise and lifestyle, and interact with peer-to-peer support groups. The funding for exclusive access to the Liva Healthcare digital coaching has been provided by Novo Nordisk.

To qualify, patients must have a BMI of 27+ with a weight related co-morbidity or a BMI above 30. The initial pharmacist consultation includes discussing the patient's current health and recording information such as heart rate. The pharmacist will also discuss how patients should take their medication.

Rune Bech, co-founder of Liva Healthcare, says: "We are delighted to be taking part in this ambitious initiative with LloydsPharmacy. Through our experience, we've seen that people are more successful with their weight-loss and lifestyle changes when they have a personal health coach providing ongoing advice through our digital programme. People who sign up for the Liva programme will receive tailormade professional guidance, support and empathy through the app to help them tackle their lifestyle challenges.

"Healthcare is rightly becoming increasingly personalised, which is why a blended approach of medication, face to face appointments and digital support is key to long-lasting results."

Mark Weston, B2B services manager at McKesson UK, parent company of LloydsPharmacy says: "Statistics show that when weight medications are taken as part of a structured programme, up to 65% of patients will lose at least 5% of their weight, with a significant proportion achieving 10% weight loss. We believe this service can add real value to the lives of our patients by helping them to make positive long-term changes which will not only benefit them but the NHS too."

To access this service, please visit LloydsPharmacy and ask about the medicated weight loss service.

About Liva Healthcare

Liva Healthcare is an innovative health tech company headquartered in Copenhagen and London. Liva offers scalable digital health coaching for people living with chronic conditions and lifestyle-related challenges such as obesity, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Liva is growing rapidly with operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Canada and was founded in 2015 by the team behind the popular health information portal NetDoctor.com.

Liva's award-winning programme is used by primary healthcare, pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies and private healthcare organisations such as NHS and AXA PPP healthcare. Liva is a partner to NHS England on its ambitious Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

Through Liva's programme, people have access to a personal health coach who provides professional guidance, support and empathy through an ongoing relationship to build long-lasting behaviour changes. Participants can track their progress in real-time via the Liva app, and engage with a support group of peers to keep them motivated. Liva has been proven to work efficiently across all socio-economic backgrounds and is capable of engaging groups normally hard to reach.

About LloydsPharmacy

LloydsPharmacy has around 1,400 pharmacies across the UK. These are based predominantly in community and health centre locations and include over 200 LloydsPharmacy in Sainsbury's stores. The company employs over 19,000 staff and dispenses more than 150 million prescription items annually.

LloydsPharmacy is part of McKesson Europe AG; a leading international pharmaceutical wholesale and retail pharmacy company.

With strong brands and circa 38,000 employees, McKesson Europe is active in 13 European countries. Every day, the company serves over 2 million customers at around 2,300 McKesson-owned pharmacies and at over 7,000 participants in the brand partnership schemes. With 118 wholesale branches in Europe, McKesson Europe supplies more than 50,000 pharmacies and hospitals every day with more than 100,000 pharmaceutical products.

McKesson Corporation, San Francisco, USA, is the majority shareholder in McKesson Europe AG. McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 6th on the FORTUNE 500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology.

