Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Drills 1.14 g/t Au over 70.3 m at La Pointe Extension Discovery

- Assaying are pending from 10 drill holes ("DDH") including 4 DDH at the La Pointe Extension
- Highlights from the 2020 winter drilling program are:
- 1.14 g/t Au over 70.30 m including 1.66 g/t Au over 36.90 m
- 3.65 g/t Au over 4.10 m
- 1.45 g/t Au over 35.40 m
- 1.15 g/t Au over 80.10 m including 4.63 g/t Au over 5.95 m
- 0.60 g/t Au over 51.60 m
- 4.15 g/t Au over 3.50 m
- 7,000 m summer diamond drilling program to commence in early August
MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report additional drill results at the La Pointe Extension discovery following the 7,448 m winter diamond drilling program on the 100% owned Sakami Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. A 7,000 m summer drilling campaign is scheduled to start in early August to better define the exploration potential of this discovery. Assaying is pending from 4 DDH completed at the La Pointe Extension.
Results recently received from winter drilling program continues to highlight gold mineralized system continuity and significant exploration potential to the SW of the La Pointe deposit (see Table 1 for complete results of the program).
Normand Champigny CEO of QPM, stated: "Our exploration activities carried out since the creation of the Company in 2018 have resulted in the La Pointe Extension discovery and a high rate of successful drilling results."
The La Pointe deposit and new La Pointe Extension discovery are part of a larger 2- kilometre-long mineralized trend on the Project striking SSW-NNE (see Figures 1 and 2 and press releases of April 21, June 18 and June 23, 2020). This discovery has potential kilometre-scale extensions that have been subject to very limited surface exploration and no drilling.
The drilling results indicate that gold-bearing mineralization at the La Pointe Extension discovery and La Pointe have a similar geological character: hosted within a volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Yasinski Group (La Grande Subprovince) which is metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and strongly deformed by a regional WSW to ENE event. This sequence is in contact with sedimentary rocks of the Laguiche Group (Opinaca Subprovince) to the east. The lithologies are composed mainly of: 1) biotite-rich and silicified paragneiss with intrusions of granodiorite, tonalite and pegmatite, and 2) amphibolite (metamorphosed sedimentary iron formation and mafic volcanic rock). The gold mineralization is accompanied by disseminated arsenopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite and cross-cutting quartz-carbonate veinlets.
The Project provides the Company with a controlling position over a 23-kilometre-long segment of a favourable geological contact and comprises of 259 claims (131.1 km2). It is located 570 km north of Val-d'Or, 120 km east of the municipality of Wemindji, 90 km from the Éléonore gold mine and 47 km northeast of the paved James Bay Road. Good infrastructure is present including major access roads, a hydro-power grid and airports. Drilling can be carried out throughout the year.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
The drilling contract was awarded to Forage Val-d'Or Inc. based in Val d'Or, Quebec. The DDH diameter is NQW. Drilling took place from January 15 to March 24, 2020. Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream. The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30 g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.
Qualified Persons
Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jean-Sébastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), geologist, Vice-President Exploration, director and shareholder of the Company, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.
About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.
For more information please contact:
Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca
Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Table 1: Sakami Project - Summary of significant gold results, La Pointe deposit and
La Pointe Extension and Simon area - Press release of July 22, 2020.
Notes:
All widths are drill indicated core length.
DDH are generally planned to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as possible.
True widths are estimated to range from 75% to 90% of the down-hole length when DDH inclination and dip of the mineralized horizons are considered.
All gold values presented are not capped.
La Pointe Deposit and La Pointe Extension
Hole #
UTM E
UTM N
Length
Azimuth
Dip
Number of samples
From
To
Interval
Au
La Pointe Deposit
PT-20-138
375462
5895042
141
135
-50
94
No significant values
PT-20-139
375532
5895041
60
135
-50
59
36.50
40.00
3.50
4.15
PT-20-140
375496
5895077
174
135
-63
149
118.00
119.00
1.00
1.17
173.00
174.00
1.00
1.68
PT-20-141
375536
5895107
132
135
-54
109
54.00
65.00
11.00
1.04
Including
54.00
55.50
1.50
3.41
Including
62.30
65.00
2.70
1.66
79.40
80.50
1.10
1.13
105.00
106.00
1.00
1.23
PT-20-142
375496
5895008
60
135
-50
62
39.00
40.00
1.00
1.31
PT-20-143
375623
5895020
201
0
-50
183
83.00
84.00
1.00
1.99
PT-20-144
375602
5894893
276
330
-50
209
69.00
72.00
3.00
1.68
163.50
164.00
0.50
1.17
193.80
195.00
1.20
1.15
PT-20-145
375650
5894909
216
335
-50
182
22.10
26.10
4.00
1.31
45.30
96.90
51.60
0.60
Including
60.00
63.00
3.00
1.33
Including
72.50
79.00
6.50
2.14
PT-20-146
375695
5894940
270
0
-50
235
60.50
64.70
4.20
1.55
PT-20-147
375812
5894959
276
0
-50
214
22.00
29.00
7.00
2.69
125.90
137.00
11.10
0.31
Including
125.90
127.40
1.50
1.09
171.00
175.50
4.50
1.38
La Pointe Extension
PT-20-148
374470
5894276
345
145
-50
316
54.00
55.20
1.20
1.06
241.20
241.60
0.40
5.61
279.00
280.50
1.50
4.06
288.90
296.50
7.60
2.91
PT-20-149
374202
5894096
348
145
-50
280
241.45
242.15
0.70
2.19
252.50
253.20
0.70
5.06
PT-20-150
374263
5894016
270
143.4
-50.7
210
189.50
221.00
31.50
0.49
PT-20-151
373962
5893849
336
145
-50
300
231.90
312.00
80.10
1.15
Including
269.00
293.95
24.95
2.21
Including
288.00
293.95
5.95
4.63
PT-20-152
374632
5894963
729
27
-53
130
700.50
714.00
13.50
0.52
PT-20-153
374019
5893767
267
145
-50
222
152.10
187.50
35.40
1.45
Including
175.00
179.10
4.10
3.65
PT-20-154
374017
5893857
366
145
-50
296
74.80
81.60
6.80
2.74
Including
80.10
81.60
1.50
11.75
196.40
266.70
70.30
1.14
Including
196.40
233.30
36.90
1.66
PT-20-155
373935
5893799
294
145
-50
244
Assays pending
PT-20-156
373906
5893749
300
145
-50
278
Assays pending
PT-20-157
373865
5893720
378
145
-50
340
Assays pending
PT-20-158
373917
5893646
264
145
-50
227
Assays pending
Simon area
Hole ID
UTM E
UTM N
Length
Azimuth
Dip
Number of samples
From
To
Interval
Au
SI-20-06
376176
5897593
165
315
-60
148
7.50
11.50
4.00
0.37
23.60
31.50
7.90
0.30
48.00
105.30
57.30
0.52
including
48.00
66.00
18.00
0.90
including
84.50
105.30
20.80
0.57
SI-20-07
376442
5897352
150
330
-60
121
No significant values
SI-20-08
376232
5897427
126
135
-75
39
78.50
80.30
1.80
0.72
SI-20-09
376143
5897503
146.20
315
-50
124
30.50
31.60
1.10
1.31
SI-20-10
376338
5897569
150
315
-50
48
No significant values
SI-20-11
376555
5897372
159
315
-50
70
Assays pending
SI-20-12
376759
5897593
129
315
-75
48
Assays pending
SI-20-13
377064
5897440
201
315
-75
22
Assays pending
SI-20-14
377005
5897500
150
315
-50
24
Assays pending
SI-20-15
376934
5897308
150
315
-50
5
Assays pending
SI-20-16
376176
5897593
219
315
-72
150
Assays pending
SOURCE: Precious Metals Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598353/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Drills-114-gt-Au-over-703-m-at-La-Pointe-Extension-Discovery