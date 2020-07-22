Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Drills 1.14 g/t Au over 70.3 m at La Pointe Extension Discovery

Assaying are pending from 10 drill holes ("DDH") including 4 DDH at the La Pointe Extension

Highlights from the 2020 winter drilling program are: 1.14 g/t Au over 70.30 m including 1.66 g/t Au over 36.90 m 3.65 g/t Au over 4.10 m 1.45 g/t Au over 35.40 m 1.15 g/t Au over 80.10 m including 4.63 g/t Au over 5.95 m 0.60 g/t Au over 51.60 m 4.15 g/t Au over 3.50 m

7,000 m summer diamond drilling program to commence in early August

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report additional drill results at the La Pointe Extension discovery following the 7,448 m winter diamond drilling program on the 100% owned Sakami Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. A 7,000 m summer drilling campaign is scheduled to start in early August to better define the exploration potential of this discovery. Assaying is pending from 4 DDH completed at the La Pointe Extension.

Results recently received from winter drilling program continues to highlight gold mineralized system continuity and significant exploration potential to the SW of the La Pointe deposit (see Table 1 for complete results of the program).

Normand Champigny CEO of QPM, stated: "Our exploration activities carried out since the creation of the Company in 2018 have resulted in the La Pointe Extension discovery and a high rate of successful drilling results."

The La Pointe deposit and new La Pointe Extension discovery are part of a larger 2- kilometre-long mineralized trend on the Project striking SSW-NNE (see Figures 1 and 2 and press releases of April 21 , June 18 and June 23, 2020 ). This discovery has potential kilometre-scale extensions that have been subject to very limited surface exploration and no drilling.

The drilling results indicate that gold-bearing mineralization at the La Pointe Extension discovery and La Pointe have a similar geological character: hosted within a volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Yasinski Group (La Grande Subprovince) which is metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and strongly deformed by a regional WSW to ENE event. This sequence is in contact with sedimentary rocks of the Laguiche Group (Opinaca Subprovince) to the east. The lithologies are composed mainly of: 1) biotite-rich and silicified paragneiss with intrusions of granodiorite, tonalite and pegmatite, and 2) amphibolite (metamorphosed sedimentary iron formation and mafic volcanic rock). The gold mineralization is accompanied by disseminated arsenopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite and cross-cutting quartz-carbonate veinlets.

The Project provides the Company with a controlling position over a 23-kilometre-long segment of a favourable geological contact and comprises of 259 claims (131.1 km2). It is located 570 km north of Val-d'Or, 120 km east of the municipality of Wemindji, 90 km from the Éléonore gold mine and 47 km northeast of the paved James Bay Road. Good infrastructure is present including major access roads, a hydro-power grid and airports. Drilling can be carried out throughout the year.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The drilling contract was awarded to Forage Val-d'Or Inc. based in Val d'Or, Quebec. The DDH diameter is NQW. Drilling took place from January 15 to March 24, 2020. Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream. The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30 g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.

Qualified Persons

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jean-Sébastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), geologist, Vice-President Exploration, director and shareholder of the Company, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Sakami Project - Summary of significant gold results, La Pointe deposit and

La Pointe Extension and Simon area - Press release of July 22, 2020.

Notes:

All widths are drill indicated core length. DDH are generally planned to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as possible. True widths are estimated to range from 75% to 90% of the down-hole length when DDH inclination and dip of the mineralized horizons are considered. All gold values presented are not capped.

La Pointe Deposit and La Pointe Extension

Hole # UTM E UTM N Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Number of samples From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) La Pointe Deposit PT-20-138 375462 5895042 141 135 -50 94 No significant values PT-20-139 375532 5895041 60 135 -50 59 36.50 40.00 3.50 4.15 PT-20-140 375496 5895077 174 135 -63 149 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.17 173.00 174.00 1.00 1.68 PT-20-141 375536 5895107 132 135 -54 109 54.00 65.00 11.00 1.04 Including 54.00 55.50 1.50 3.41 Including 62.30 65.00 2.70 1.66 79.40 80.50 1.10 1.13 105.00 106.00 1.00 1.23 PT-20-142 375496 5895008 60 135 -50 62 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.31 PT-20-143 375623 5895020 201 0 -50 183 83.00 84.00 1.00 1.99 PT-20-144 375602 5894893 276 330 -50 209 69.00 72.00 3.00 1.68 163.50 164.00 0.50 1.17 193.80 195.00 1.20 1.15 PT-20-145 375650 5894909 216 335 -50 182 22.10 26.10 4.00 1.31 45.30 96.90 51.60 0.60 Including 60.00 63.00 3.00 1.33 Including 72.50 79.00 6.50 2.14 PT-20-146 375695 5894940 270 0 -50 235 60.50 64.70 4.20 1.55 PT-20-147 375812 5894959 276 0 -50 214 22.00 29.00 7.00 2.69 125.90 137.00 11.10 0.31 Including 125.90 127.40 1.50 1.09 171.00 175.50 4.50 1.38 La Pointe Extension PT-20-148 374470 5894276 345 145 -50 316 54.00 55.20 1.20 1.06 241.20 241.60 0.40 5.61 279.00 280.50 1.50 4.06 288.90 296.50 7.60 2.91 PT-20-149 374202 5894096 348 145 -50 280 241.45 242.15 0.70 2.19 252.50 253.20 0.70 5.06 PT-20-150 374263 5894016 270 143.4 -50.7 210 189.50 221.00 31.50 0.49 PT-20-151 373962 5893849 336 145 -50 300 231.90 312.00 80.10 1.15 Including 269.00 293.95 24.95 2.21 Including 288.00 293.95 5.95 4.63 PT-20-152 374632 5894963 729 27 -53 130 700.50 714.00 13.50 0.52 PT-20-153 374019 5893767 267 145 -50 222 152.10 187.50 35.40 1.45 Including 175.00 179.10 4.10 3.65 PT-20-154 374017 5893857 366 145 -50 296 74.80 81.60 6.80 2.74 Including 80.10 81.60 1.50 11.75 196.40 266.70 70.30 1.14 Including 196.40 233.30 36.90 1.66 PT-20-155 373935 5893799 294 145 -50 244 Assays pending PT-20-156 373906 5893749 300 145 -50 278 Assays pending PT-20-157 373865 5893720 378 145 -50 340 Assays pending PT-20-158 373917 5893646 264 145 -50 227 Assays pending

Simon area

Hole ID UTM E UTM N Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Number of samples From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) SI-20-06 376176 5897593 165 315 -60 148 7.50 11.50 4.00 0.37 23.60 31.50 7.90 0.30 48.00 105.30 57.30 0.52 including 48.00 66.00 18.00 0.90 including 84.50 105.30 20.80 0.57 SI-20-07 376442 5897352 150 330 -60 121 No significant values SI-20-08 376232 5897427 126 135 -75 39 78.50 80.30 1.80 0.72 SI-20-09 376143 5897503 146.20 315 -50 124 30.50 31.60 1.10 1.31 SI-20-10 376338 5897569 150 315 -50 48 No significant values SI-20-11 376555 5897372 159 315 -50 70 Assays pending SI-20-12 376759 5897593 129 315 -75 48 Assays pending SI-20-13 377064 5897440 201 315 -75 22 Assays pending SI-20-14 377005 5897500 150 315 -50 24 Assays pending SI-20-15 376934 5897308 150 315 -50 5 Assays pending SI-20-16 376176 5897593 219 315 -72 150 Assays pending

