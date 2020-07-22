

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased in June after rising in the previous month, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Monday.



The non-adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.96 percent in June from 4.07 percent in May. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.73 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 13,000 to 473,000 in June from 486,000 in the previous month. The figure increased by 28,000 persons from the same month last year.



Employment increased by 15,000 to 11.477 million in June from 11.462 million in the prior month. The figure decreased by 11,000 from a year ago.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 3.97 percent in June from 4.16 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

