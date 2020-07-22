Solar PV generation is one of the world's most promising technologies for a sustainable energy future. However, as solar and other intermittent renewable energy sources increasingly enter the grid, the establishment of grid connections has become a challenge that could threaten future expansion. Now, solar PV technology is rapidly moving from a passive role to an active one, as it takes on a starring role to support electric utility power grids.From Huawei 2020 Special Edition Large-scale solar PV plants are often located in remote areas with particularly poor grid conditions, as they rely on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...