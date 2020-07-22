EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 21 July 2020 was 299.1p including estimated current period revenue and 295.5p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 39,737,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 24,771,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







22 July 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58