

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $313.3 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $389.4 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.51 billion



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $313.3 Mln. vs. $389.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



