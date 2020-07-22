Halberd Corporation CTO, Dr. Patricio Reyes, Presents Information at Virtual Event on Covid-19's Effects on Neurological Functions

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced their Chief Technical Officer and Head of Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Patricio Reyes presented A Community Information Session virtual event hosted yesterday by the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, on "Covid-19 & the Nervous System; Neurological Complications That Can Result". Dr. Reyes has been requested to repeat this virtual event for the Arizona State Legislature at 2:30 PM (AZ Time) on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Dr. Reyes presented findings from several sources which indicate that Covid-19 can be accompanied by specific neurological symptoms, which can help in determining the direction and intensity of treatment of Covid-19.

Patricio Reyes, MD, FAAN, is a board certified neurologist and neuropathologist and Chief of Neurology/TBI/Alzheimer's Disease/Cognitive Disorders at the VA Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Reyes is the Chief Medical Officer and Board Member of the National Football League Retired Players Association.

Dr. Reyes established the first clinic dedicated to the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the Audie Murphy VA Hospital and at the University of Texas in San Antonio, where he pioneered the rapid brain autopsy system. He went on to build the same programs at Jefferson Medical College and Creighton University School of Medicine. He was principal investigator of the first FDA approved oral drug and skin patch treatment for Alzheimer's disease and the recipient of several research grants from the VA, NIH, NIA, industry, public and private foundations and donations from grateful patients, along with several prestigious achievement awards.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation stated, "Dr. Reyes is the principal force within Halberd Corporation to develop our treatment for patients suffering from Covid-19. The work he is doing with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona is very much in sync with his activities at Halberd."

