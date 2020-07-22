

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) said it is not providing fiscal 2020 sales and earnings guidance due to the continued economic and public health uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, considering the current demand environment and assuming no new material disruptions from the pandemic as well as constant exchange rates, Amphenol forecasts third-quarter sales in a range of $1.960 billion to $2.000 billion and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.84 to $0.86.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter on revenue of $1.9 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



