"A significant growth contributor for the chemicals sector is the increase in global sales in the automotive industry, which is a major market for chemicals due to the high volume of chemical products used in the development process. However, for leading players in the chemical industry, agriculture and sustainable housing seem to be the two global megatrends helping them gain a competitive advantage," says a chemical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a leading manufacturer of base chemicals, a subsector of the chemical industry. They wanted to gain detailed insights on market conditions and identify potential market risks and opportunities. The primary intention was to understand and anticipate the market situation of its operating subsidiaries in specific geographies. This information was to help decide to invest in or close the subsidiary. By leveraging Infiniti's market assessment solutions, the client also sought to assess the market by value and volume, state of the market, and identify the key competitors and their performance in the market. Lastly, the client wanted a detailed report on entry barriers, new opportunities, risks, and competition in the chemicals industry market space.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market assessment experts followed a comprehensive approach to assist the base chemicals manufacturer. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

Extensive research comprising of interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders across the chemical industry.

A compilation of information from an array of secondary sources, such as industry databases, company presentations, and industry forums.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market assessment, the base chemicals manufacturer was able to identify the market situation in specific geographic areas, as well as gather targeted data regarding potential risks and opportunities in the chemical industry. Our market assessment also offered detailed insights on market growth, opportunities, trends, risks, and key players in the market. Additionally, with information on the economic, competitive, and political environment affecting base chemicals manufacturers, the client was able to improve overall organizational performance by enhancing business strategies.

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective and strategic, actionable competitive intelligence solutions to base chemicals manufacturer.

