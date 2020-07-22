SKYWORTH Launches S81 Pro TV with Industry-leading Gaming-Level Specifications

New products unveiled during SKYWORTH's Summer Product Launch cement the brand's leading position in the 5G+8K and big-screen AIoT space

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, a leading global television brand, today launched the S81 Pro, a premium TV with gaming-level specifications at its Summer launch event. At the launch event, SKYWORTH also announced the latest addition to its 8K ecosystem, the LIFErecorder 5G Box. The two new offerings are testament to SKYWORTH's dedication to perfecting the 5G+8K and smart home ecosystem, creating an all-inclusive and ultra-connected experience for consumers.

Tony Wang, Chief Executive and President of SKYWORTH TV said "At SKYWORTH, we believe our core value as a company is to add value for our customers. With over 30 years of experience and expertise in the market, SKYWORTH has been at the forefront of developing next-generation technologies and services. We are dedicated to standing by our motto and continuously strive to enhance and improve the lives of our customers through our latest value-adding product offering."

S81 Pro - A Flagship with Best-in-class Configuration that Delivers a Supreme Gaming and Viewing Experience

Powered by Crystal Motion OLED (CMO) technology, the S81 Pro performs video frame interpolation on a 120Hz 4K OLED screen, delivering an ultra-smooth and stutter-free visual experience, replicating a refresh rate similar to 240Hz. With built-in Wi-Fi 6 hardware, which supports a lightning fast speed of 9.6Gbps, users can seamlessly access the 4K 120FPS and 8K 60 FPS online videos. The S81 Pro also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) all the way from the port to the SoC, and to the screen, automatically adapting the screen refresh rate to the inputted frame rate in real time to guarantee an optimal frame rate for a range of different gaming scenarios, eliminating image stuttering and freezing for a smooth gaming experience.

Using advanced AI technologies like facial recognition and scene detection, the 4K AI Image Processing Engine sharpens, brightens and improves picture quality in real time. Featuring the 3D LUT Original Film Colors function which shapes and fine-tunes color, saturation and brightness using a professional-level color calibration technique. Coupled with the 20-Point White Balance setting, the S81 Pro achieves ?E 0.98, an expert level of color accuracy, bringing all the visuals on your screen to life in true-to-life color.

The S81 Pro is also SKYWORTH's first TV to adopt home-grown OLED basic modules equipped with Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) technology. Producing sound through screen vibrations, CSO technology is able to beautifully and precisely sync sounds with motion pictures, offering a realistic audio output. Coupled with the Dolby Atmos Speaker System (DASS) 2.0.2, the two CSO channels create a sense of sound coming from above, providing users with a supreme surround-sound experience that is truly immersive.

As the pioneer of AIoT, SKYWORTH has packed the S81 Pro with a range of features that enhance connectivity, further extending the application of big-screen AIoT and far-field cross-screen interactions. Paired with the Swaiot PANEL, the S81 Pro can access SKYWORTH's Swaiot OS, an open ecosystem which allows the TV to serve as a hub for smart home devices. Users can also enjoy SKYWORTH's cross-screen connection feature through the Swaiot APP, achieving all-scenario screen mirroring and enhancing the gaming experience for mobile gamers. With TrensAI, SKYWORTH's smart home assistant, the S81 Pro responds intelligently 24/7 via far-field voice control to meet users' needs, supported by TrensAI Voice Assistant, TrensAI AOD (Always On Display) and TrensAI EYE, a pop-up AI camera.

Pairing the LIFErecorder 5G Box with LIFErecorder 8K Camera - Perfecting SKYWORTH's 5G + 8K Ecosystem

As the world enters the year of 5G commercial applications, SKYWORTH is leading the trend by creating a full circle 5G + 8K ecosystem that offers consumers a seamless, low latency and ultra-high definition viewing experience. At SKYWORTH's Spring Launch this year, the brand debuted the LIFErecorder 8K camera, answering consumers' need for more 8K content. To further enhance the company's 8K ecosystem, SKYWORTH introduced the LIFErecorder 5G Box, the industry's first 5G module tailored for 8K cameras. The device will enable 8K cameras to transmit high-quality video content in high-speed, benefiting users' viewing experience. To further enrich the company's 8K offering, SKYWORTH also announced a number of strategic partnerships with content providers to make more high quality 8K video content available for its users to enjoy.

SKYWORTH continuously innovates and expands its product offering. To enrich the Swaiot Ecosystem, the brand recently announced partnerships with Midea, JD.com and Huawei Cloud to offer even more smart home solutions. SKYWORTH TVs can now be connected to over 20 billion smart home devices, covering over 60 device categories.

The S81 Pro comes in 55" and 65" and will be available in China at RMB 12,999 and RMB 19,999 respectively starting August 10.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED (HKG: 00751) is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and affordable technology solutions. It is valued in excess of US$ 19 billion and employs over 40,000 people worldwide (as of 1 March 2019). Headquartered in Shenzhen, China's "Silicon Valley", SKYWORTH offers consumer electronics, display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting. Founded in 1988, it is now one of the Top Five Color TV brands in the world and a top brand in the Chinese display industry market. It is also a Top Three global provider of the Android TV platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyworth.net/global

