IMG Selected for AmeriCorps VISTA and NCCC/FEMA Health Care Administration Services Contract

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), a leader in global benefits and assistance services, has been selected for a five-year service contract with AmeriCorps VISTA and NCCC/FEMA Health Care Administration Services.

International Medical Group (IMG) is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company.

The Health Care Benefit Services contract took effect on March 30, 2020.

"We take great pride in our ability to 'Be There' for over 10,000 AmeriCorps members while they make a difference in the community," said Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Winkle. "Ultimately, we understand the needs of the AmeriCorps organization and we are proud to have built such a successful relationship with them."

IMG, who has previously held contracts with the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), will manage the AmeriCorps VISTA and NCCC/FEMA Health Care Benefits Program while members are actively serving. Some of the services will include customer service, claims processing, telehealth solutions, and health care provider and pharmacy network access.

IMG also provides a range of services to similar government-sponsored health care programs, including Peace Corps, which includes assistance services while volunteers are actively serving, then up to a three-month Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (RPCV) short-term health insurance program when they return from service.

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering, service, and civic engagement. CNCS engages millions of Americans in citizen service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation's volunteer and service efforts. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.

About International Medical Group (IMG)

International Medical Group (IMG), a Sirius Group company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg

