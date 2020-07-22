nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today issued its first social responsibility report.

Publication of the report reflects the continued development of nVent's enterprise-wide social responsibility strategy and progress made during 2019.

"Our first social responsibility report is a meaningful step in our commitment to driving progress around the world on issues important to our employees, customers and shareholders," said Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak. "The report reflects our three social responsibility focus areas: our employees and the culture we're building together; our products and solutions that connect and protect our customers; and how we care for the environment and support our communities."

The digital report details nVent's mission in helping to ensure critical systems operate safely and reliably in a world that is increasingly electrified and connected. Highlights of the 2019 report include:

Established inclusion and diversity as a priority for the company

67 percent of the company's current Board of Directors represents diverse groups

45 percent of executive management comprised of women

Launched three vibrant Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

As part of nVent In Action, more than 4,100 hours volunteered by employees from 14 countries

nVent Foundation awarded $250,000 in grants supporting STEM-focused youth education programs

An enterprise-wide total of 97 percent of waste diverted from landfills

"We are all members of one global community. Reflecting on the current environment, we are committed to taking actions in both our ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic and our stance against racism and social injustice, to emerge stronger, better, together," added Wozniak.

The report is now featured on the company's website.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

