

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 68 points.



Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the recent surge in coronavirus cases may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street.



President Donald Trump has largely remained optimism about containing the coronavirus but warned on Tuesday that the pandemic 'will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.'



With new cases spiking, the U.S. government placed an initial order for 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) for $1.95 billion and can acquire up to 500 million additional doses.



Worries about rising tensions between the U.S. and China may also generate some selling pressure after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the action and warned of retaliation if the U.S. does not reverse its decision.



Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of June. Existing home sales are expected to spike by 24.5 percent in June after plunging by 9.7 percent in May.



After ending Monday's session mostly higher, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. The S&P 500 reached its best closing level in five months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back ground after spiking to a record closing high on Monday.



The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq slid 86.73 points or 0.8 percent to 10,680.36, the Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.6 percent to 26,840.40 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.2 percent to 3,257.30.



