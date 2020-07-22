Born in the Netherlands in 2013, the Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA), Microsoft's Learning Partner of the Year 2020, is a global organization with a presence in more than 52 countries. Our extensive network of trusted members contributes to the development of expert job-ready industry professionals through hybrid learning offerings, consulting, and certification. In addition to these services, the LLPA members offer free online role-based content through its Skills Academy portals giving businesses the tools they need to dynamically reskill and upskill their workforce at a faster rate.
Company:
The Leading Learning Partners Association
(LLPA)
Headquarters Address:
Postbus 123
Hilversum
Hilversum 1200AC
Netherlands
Website:
https://thellpa.com/
Type of Organization:
Association
Industry:
Education
Key Executives:
Chairman: Patrick Kersten
Vendor Development: Michael Swoboda
CTO: Michal Karski
Marketing
Contact:
Jadine van der Colff
Email:
marketing@thellpa.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005528/en/