Born in the Netherlands in 2013, the Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA), Microsoft's Learning Partner of the Year 2020, is a global organization with a presence in more than 52 countries. Our extensive network of trusted members contributes to the development of expert job-ready industry professionals through hybrid learning offerings, consulting, and certification. In addition to these services, the LLPA members offer free online role-based content through its Skills Academy portals giving businesses the tools they need to dynamically reskill and upskill their workforce at a faster rate.

Company: The Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA) Headquarters Address: Postbus 123 Hilversum Hilversum 1200AC Netherlands Website: https://thellpa.com/ Type of Organization: Association Industry: Education Key Executives: Chairman: Patrick Kersten Vendor Development: Michael Swoboda CTO: Michal Karski Marketing Contact: Jadine van der Colff Email: marketing@thellpa.com

