

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, compared to $0.58, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter total revenue declined 14.6% to $1.06 billion. Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge, was down 11.1% to $997.60 million. Analysts expected revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.



Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation were up nearly 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



