Aegis Capital Corp. Announces New Managing Director of the Institutional & Corporate Investment Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis"), a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Stephen Todd Walker located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has joined the firm as a Managing Director of the Institutional & Corporate Investment Group. Prior to joining Aegis, Mr. Walker was a Senior Vice President for the Royal Bank of Canada.

Mr. Walker has more than 25 years of finance experience. He works with high net worth individuals, families, institutions and corporations to grow, manage, and protect assets through tailored advice. He began his career in the financial industry with Alex Brown. Mr. Walker then went on to gain his experience working at investment firms such as Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer where he held leadership roles. He was most recently a Senior Vice President at RBC. His expertise spans fixed income, alternative investments, restricted stock, retirement plans, and corporate cash accounts. Among some of Mr. Walker's accomplishments are two recognized finance books that he authored: Riding the Wave with Hedge Funds, Commodities and Venture Capital published by McGraw-Hill and Understanding Alternative Investments published by Palgrave Macmillan. Mr. Walker was named a member of the Chairman's Group at Morgan Stanley and was one of the youngest Directors in Alex Brown's history. He has made many contributions to television, radio, and financial publications.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are excited to welcome Todd to the firm. With significant industry knowledge and a commitment to provide a high level of personalized service to clients, he is a great fit with our firm's culture and will be a valuable addition to our team as we grow."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Todd takes a holistic approach to helping clients by looking at all aspects of their financial lives. His addition speaks to the value of Aegis' boutique and client-focused managed platform. We look forward to providing him with the resources he needs to exceed client expectations."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis (www.aegiscapcorp.com) has been in business for over 35 years and maintains a conflict free service platform catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Member: FINRA & SIPC

