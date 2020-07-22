Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.2294 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 851299 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 77235 EQS News ID: 1099363 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 22, 2020 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)