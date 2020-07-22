The following bond loan issued by Catena Media plc will change trading lot and last trading date. ISIN Trading code New last trading date New Trading Lot ------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0010832154 CATME_002 2022-02-18 67 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Catena Media plc on May 7, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB