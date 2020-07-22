Onit, Inc.: Pearson PLC Recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel for Legal Transformation with Partners Onit and Morae

Onit and Morae Jointly Congratulate Pearson for Innovative Approach to Delivering Legal Services

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020, a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, and Morae Global Corporation , a leading provider of transformative legal and compliance solutions for corporations and law firms, today jointly congratulated Pearson PLC for winning an Association of Corporate Counsel.



The global learning company created a transformational shared service center to support commercial transactions worldwide for more than 10,000 users. Powered by an integrated solution from Morae and Onit, Pearson achieved a 35% cost reduction and 30% improved contract turnaround time.

New Way of Delivering Legal Services

Pearson selected Morae to assist in developing, implementing and operating an innovative, highly efficient Transaction Service Center as an extension of Pearson's legal team in support of the company's businesses worldwide. This included the creation of playbooks, templates, workflows and standardized processes from intake on through drafting, redlining, negotiating, execution and post-execution support, as well as leading training and change management processes.

Empowering Technology

For the integration of technology, Morae partnered with Onit to deploy the Onit Apptitude platform that included a web-based "legal front door" for incoming service requests and a contract lifecycle management system for end-to-end processing of contracts. With Onit's technology, Pearson gained a platform to drive automation, greater standardization, ease of access to information and increased process transparency. A legal operations dashboard view enabled improved executive management of projects, resources and costs.

Transformational Results

"The transformation of the Pearson legal department began with an unprecedented operational challenge in 2017 to greatly improve efficiency and reduce costs for our global team, and do so without decreasing the quality of service or increasing risk," said Bob Mignanelli, senior vice president, chief operating officer, legal, and associate general counsel for technology, strategy and operations for Pearson plc. "Morae has been with us every step of the way in the development and deployment of our Transaction Services Center. Together with Onit, whose technology has been instrumental in our success, both have been fantastic partners who understand how to truly collaborate with one another and our team to deliver exceptional transformational value."

On-Demand Webinar

As part of Onit's Lean Into LegalOps series , Mignanelli recently joined Joy Saphla, president, strategic solutions, at Morae Global Corporation, and Matt DenOuden, vice president of global sales at Onit, for an educational webinar titled "Transforming Legal Service Delivery and Enabling Self-Service at Pearson." The webinar, now available for listening on-demand , showcases why and how the Pearson legal department redefined itself and how it now supports and executes contract work.

About ACC Value Champions

The ACC Value Champions program showcases innovative law departments that embrace creative, data-driven solutions to streamline operations. Other 2020 corporate legal department winners included VMware, Whirlpool and 7-Eleven.

About Morae Global Corporation

Morae Global Corporation provides comprehensive legal and compliance solutions to law departments, compliance teams and law firms. Morae's team of experts is comprised of some of the most seasoned and knowledgeable professionals in the legal industry who are trusted to transform legal ecosystems worldwide. Core service lines include information governance and discovery, advisory and alternative legal resourcing, and digital transformation solutions. Morae has offices around the world, including in Abu Dhabi, Bangalore, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Maastricht, New York, Sydney, Washington, D.C., and Zurich. For more information, visit moraeglobal.com .

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

