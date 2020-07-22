Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 266.8638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19710 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 77279 EQS News ID: 1099455 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2020 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)