Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 15:48 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 124.6413 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7146697 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN

July 22, 2020 09:48 ET (13:48 GMT)