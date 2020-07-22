Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.2723 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8145000 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 77321 EQS News ID: 1099545 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2020 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)