Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 16:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.206 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3515758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 77378 EQS News ID: 1099661 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2020 10:02 ET (14:02 GMT)