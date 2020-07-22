Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 16:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.3996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 562360 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 77389 EQS News ID: 1099685 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2020 10:03 ET (14:03 GMT)