Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2020 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.9386 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 463000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 77422 EQS News ID: 1099751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

