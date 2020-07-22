

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump changed his stance at a White House news conference saying that the coronavirus situation is likely to get worse before it gets better.



Reviving his White House coronavirus task force briefing after months on Tuesday, Trump said, 'It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better - something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is'.



The President, who until recently refused to wear a mask in public appearances, said Tuesday, 'When you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask'.



Trump on Monday posted on Twitter a photograph showing his face covered with a face mask.



'We are united in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me,' he tweeted.



Trump said his government is in the process of developing a strategy 'that's going to be very, very powerful'.



He also promised that the United States will develop a vaccine very soon. Trump presented some data in the fight against the pandemic at the briefing.



'The median age of those who succumb to the China virus is 78 years old. Roughly half of all deaths have been individuals in nursing homes or in long-term care. In one study, 90 percent of those hospitalized had underlying medical conditions'.



'Fatalities nationwide have fallen 75 percent since mid-April'.



'Our case fatality rate has continued to decline and is lower than the European Union and almost everywhere else in the world'.



'The rate of cases requiring hospitalization has been reduced. And mortality among those admitted to the hospital is nearly one half of what it was in April'.



'Because we've achieved a nearly fourfold increase in testing capacity in two months, we're successfully identifying more asymptomatic and mild cases'.



Trump said his administration has been aggressively responding to case growth in the Sun Belt, working very close with all governors.



Meanwhile, former CDC chief Tom Frieden criticized the Trump administration over it failure to control the pandemic.



'Despite good work done in many states on the challenging task of collecting, analyzing, and presenting crucial information, because of the failure of national leadership, the United States is flying blind in our effort to curb the spread of COVID-19,' he said in a statement.



President Trump is facing opposition on his response to the pandemic, including his plan to force schools to reopen in the fall, which reflected in his dwindling popularity in latest polls.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de