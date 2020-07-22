The first Horizon folding rooftop has been installed above a parking lot in Switzerland, where it will generate power for on-site consumption, including EV charging.From pv magazine Germany. The first Horizon solar folding roof product made by DHP Technology has been installed over a parking area in Switzerland. The 420 kW generation capacity, 4,000 square meter roof covers 152 parking bays at the Jakobsbad-Kronberg cable car in Appenzellerland, in DHP's home market. The roof required 13 months to install, following 2.5 years in the planning system. The roof generates power for on-site consumption, ...

