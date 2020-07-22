Solos Endoscopy, Inc. Offers Face Shields for its Customers During the COVID-19 Crisis

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNDY) is pleased to announce it has sourced a supply of PPE Face Shields.

"Solos Endoscopy is firmly committed to supporting its customers through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to put the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and our communities at the forefront of all we do", stated Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer.

"We offer a convenient and comfortable face shield with an economical replaceable headband and more importantly, they are produced in the United States" said Gatto. He further stated, "we look forward to helping our customers, as well as all those that are on the frontlines of this health crisis". For additional information visit: http://solosendoscopy.com/novashield-2/

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.: Solos Endoscopy Inc. has long provided quality healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com ). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

Investor Relations

(617) 360-9700

SOURCE: Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598310/Solos-Endoscopy-Inc-Offers-Face-Shields-for-its-Customers-During-the-COVID-19-Crisis