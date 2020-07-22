AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" of Ocaso, S.A. Seguros y Reaseguros (Ocaso) (Spain). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ocaso's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Ocaso's balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at the strongest level. The assessment factors in Ocaso's limited dependence on reinsurance, excellent liquidity and absence of financial leverage. A partially offsetting factor is the deficiency of the legacy pre-1999 "decesos" (funeral expense insurance) reserves, following regulatory changes that occurred in 2015. The reserves continue to be strengthened annually, and the deficiency will reduce incrementally until 2034.

Ocaso has a track record of strong operating performance, supported by very stable and profitable underwriting performance, evidenced by a five-year (2015-2019) weighted average combined ratio of 83.5%. Profitability of the life business continues to be affected by reserve strengthening of the run-off book of business that contains policies with high guarantees. The COVID-19 pandemic will affect the technical performance of the "decesos" book given the associated increase in mortality rates. Despite this, AM Best expects Ocaso's operating performance to remain strong over the medium term.

Ocaso maintains a well-established competitive position in Spain, where it benefits from a recognised brand and a broad distribution network. The company has a defensible profile in its domestic market as a leading insurer of "decesos", in which it has a very stable customer base. Approximately 97% of Ocaso's underwriting revenue was sourced from Spain in 2019. Although this high concentration to the domestic market is a potential source of earning volatility, Ocaso has demonstrated its ability to produce resilient results, even during periods of recession.

