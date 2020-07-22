Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On July 17, 2020, DWS Investment GmbH notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,261,451 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on July 13, 2020 to 2.75%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
Notification by: A person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
DWS Investment GmbH
Mainzer Landstraße 11-17, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Date of Notification: July 17, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: July 13, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of July 17, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
voting
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
DWS Investment GmbH
2,503,510
2,236,451
2.72%
Total
2,503,510
2,236,451
0
2.72%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
of voting
of
Settlement
DWS Investment GmbH
Right to Recall
25,000
0.03%
physical
TOTAL
25,000
0.03%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
2,261,451
2.75%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
DWS Investment GmbH is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
DWS Investment GmbH is an investment firm and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
