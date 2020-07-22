Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On July 17, 2020, DWS Investment GmbH notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,261,451 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on July 13, 2020 to 2.75%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) DWS Investment GmbH Mainzer Landstraße 11-17, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Date of Notification: July 17, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: July 13, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of July 17, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities DWS Investment GmbH 2,503,510 2,236,451 2.72% Total 2,503,510 2,236,451 0 2.72% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument

is exercised of

voting

rights Settlement DWS Investment GmbH Right to Recall 25,000 0.03% physical TOTAL 25,000 0.03%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,261,451 2.75%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

DWS Investment GmbH is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

DWS Investment GmbH is an investment firm and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com