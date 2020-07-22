Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Announces Partnership with the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (THANL) on the Domestic Violence Helpline

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet"), a leading developer of value added business automation software, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (THANL) by providing a province-wide toll free and text enabled crisis line. Premier Dwight Ball announced the initiative on June 30th during his daily provincial update:

"The decision was made to work with the transition houses across the province (as) they've had considerable experience going back 3 decades in supporting women. If someone uses 1-888-709-7090, they can get support from one of the transition houses that would be closest to (them)."

Dan Meades, Provincial Coordinator of THANL, commented:

"The ripple effect of domestic violence in our communities affects us all and the resources available to help are now even more accessible. Though a partnership with Canadian communications software company Ivrnet, we were able to expand the abilities of our existing Transition Houses throughout the province by creating a single toll-free number that women can call or text to get help. In addition, calls to the line will automatically route those in need to the closest shelter for support. This improvement to our service means we can connect to more women and families, provide better metrics for government initiatives and funding, and deliver an even higher quality of service for the community as a whole."

The province-wide, toll free number will detect the region where the caller is located and immediately connect them with one of ten transition houses that are part of the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador. The caller is then able to immediately speak with a trained professional who will assist them directly or connect them to the appropriate service or organization in the community. The Domestic Violence Help Line is also fully text enabled, which provides for an additional means for those in need to reach out for assistance. The Help Line will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

President and CEO of Ivrnet, Andrew Watts, stated: "Ivrnet's web-based texting concierge solution is used by support agencies throughout Canada and the United States and has seen increased demand during COVID-19. As an organization, we are proud that our technology can play an important role in emergency and support services for victims and survivors of domestic violence ."

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

