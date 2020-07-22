Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that effective June 16, 2020, the Company has granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 30,000 shares of the Company's common stock to one new employee as inducement awards under the Company's Inducement Award Plan. The nonstatutory stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's acceptance of employment with the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board. The nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $0.6961 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. The nonstatutory stock option award has a 10-year term and vests 25% at nine (9) months from the last day of the month of the employee's date of hire, and vests monthly thereafter for the remaining twenty-seven (27) months. Vesting of the nonstatutory stock option is subject to the employee's continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

