

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release an advance for Q2 gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to sink 2.3 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after falling 1.3 percent on quarter and rising 1.4 percent on year in the three months prior.



Singapore will provide June figures for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was down 0.8 percent on year and core CPI eased an annual 0.2 percent.



Taiwan will see June numbers for retail sales and industrial production; in May, sales were down 5.8 percent on year and production rose an annual 1.51 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed Thursday and Friday for Marine Day and Sports Day, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de