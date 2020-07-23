Technavio has been monitoring the global portable fabric canopies market size and it is poised to grow by USD 57.01 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Fabric Canopies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the portable fabric canopies market in 2019?
A. Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 288.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 345.91 million by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
A. The market will grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
A. The rise in number of outdoor restaurants will propel the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
A. Caravan Global Inc., Eide Industries Inc., Gale Pacific Ltd., International E-Z UP Inc., KD Kanopy Inc., PIC America Ltd., ShelterLogic Corp., The Coleman Co Inc., Vitabri SA, and WeatherPort Shelter Systems are some of the major market participants
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
A. APAC region
- Based on segmentation by product, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?
A. Shade canopy will witness the faster growth rate
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Caravan Global Inc., Eide Industries Inc., Gale Pacific Ltd., International E-Z UP Inc., KD Kanopy Inc., PIC America Ltd., ShelterLogic Corp., The Coleman Co Inc., Vitabri SA, and WeatherPort Shelter Systems are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in number of outdoor restaurants has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Portable Fabric Canopies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Portable Fabric Canopies Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Shade Canopy
- Garden Canopy
- Event Tent
- Portable Garage
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Portable Fabric Canopies Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our portable fabric canopies market report covers the following areas:
- Portable Fabric Canopies Market size
- Portable Fabric Canopies Market trends
- Portable Fabric Canopies Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the portable fabric canopies market growth during the next few years.
Portable Fabric Canopies Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the portable fabric canopies market, including some of the vendors such as Caravan Global Inc., Eide Industries Inc., Gale Pacific Ltd., International E-Z UP Inc., KD Kanopy Inc., PIC America Ltd., ShelterLogic Corp., The Coleman Co Inc., Vitabri SA, and WeatherPort Shelter Systems. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the portable fabric canopies market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Portable Fabric Canopies Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist portable fabric canopies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the portable fabric canopies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the portable fabric canopies market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable fabric canopies market vendors
