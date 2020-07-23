Technavio has been monitoring the global electroporation instruments market size and it is poised to grow by USD 72.67 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005728/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electroporation Instruments Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the electroporation instruments market in 2019?

A. Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 191.04 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 263.71 million by 2024. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The rising demand for monoclonal antibodies will drive the growth of the market Who are the top players in the market?

A. BEX Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Celetrix LLC, Cellectricon AB, Eppendorf AG, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. APAC region Which end-user segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. Pharma and biotech companies to grow at a faster rate

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BEX Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Celetrix LLC, Cellectricon AB, Eppendorf AG, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising demand for monoclonal antibodies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Electroporation Instruments Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electroporation Instruments Market is segmented as below:

End-user Pharma And Biotech Companies Academic And Research Institutes CROs

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40621

Electroporation Instruments Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electroporation instruments market report covers the following areas:

Electroporation Instruments Market size

Electroporation Instruments Market trends

Electroporation Instruments Market industry analysis

This study identifies the high demand for biopharmaceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the electroporation instruments market growth during the next few years.

Electroporation Instruments Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electroporation instruments market, including some of the vendors such as BEX Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Celetrix LLC, Cellectricon AB, Eppendorf AG, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electroporation Instruments Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electroporation Instruments Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electroporation instruments market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electroporation instruments market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electroporation instruments market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electroporation instruments market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Pharma and biotech companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic and research institutes Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CROs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BEX Co. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Celetrix LLC

Cellectricon AB

Eppendorf AG

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

MaxCyte Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005728/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/