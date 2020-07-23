Technavio has been monitoring the global piperylene market size and it is poised to grow by USD 428.50 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piperylene Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6 during the forecast period.

A. The growing demand for piperylene-based adhesives is expected to propel the growth of the market.

A. Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui Co. Ltd., NOVA Chemicals Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are some of the major market participants

A. APAC region

A. The plastic segment is expected to grow at a faster rate

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui Co. Ltd., NOVA Chemicals Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for piperylene-based adhesives has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the development of bio-based plastics might hamper market growth.

Piperylene Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Piperylene Market is segmented as below:

Application Adhesives Plastics Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Piperylene Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our piperylene market report covers the following areas:

Piperylene Market size

Piperylene Market trends

Piperylene Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) as one of the prime reasons driving the piperylene market growth during the next few years.

Piperylene Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the piperylene market, including some of the vendors such as Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui Co. Ltd., NOVA Chemicals Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Piperylene Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Piperylene Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist piperylene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the piperylene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the piperylene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of piperylene market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand from emerging economies

Growing demand for PSA

Increasing vendor initiatives toward sustainable operations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Braskem SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

China Petrochemical Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Kai Yen International Trading Corp.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui Co. Ltd.

NOVA Chemicals Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

