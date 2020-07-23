WISeKey Provides IoT Birth Certificates

WISeKey provides a unique identity for IoT devices in the form of an "IoT Birth Certificate" and protects this unique identity using its secure VaultIC semiconductor

Geneva, Switzerland - July 23, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, provides a unique identity for IoT devices in the form of an "IoT Birth Certificate" and protects their unique identity using its secure VaultIC semiconductor.

A digital identity for any IoT device is analogous to a person's birth certificate. The IoT certificate is signed, or "certified" by a trusted authority and contains basic information such as date & time of manufacture (birth), company (parents), and type of product (gender, eye color, etc.). This digital identity, used throughout the IoT device's lifetime, allows the device to become a "Good Citizen" of the Internet, prove its identity and provide verifiable data.

The IoT Birth Certificate is based on a cryptographic public-private key pair that is unique to each IoT device. The public key for this key pair is part of the certificate and can be freely distributed, while the private key is used whenever the IoT device needs to verify its identity or to sign data to ensure cryptographic integrity. It is the private key that represents the essence of the identity of the IoT device.

An IoT device can be impersonated by compromising the device's private key. To protect against impersonation, the device's digital identity is protected using WISeKey's VaultIC hardware that is specifically designed to keep the private key safe. Hackers are very creative in their attacks to obtain private keys, so a specifically designed hardware to safely protect this identity, is essential.

In real world applications such as Blockchain, AI, and object-to-object communication, it is particularly important to keep the private key safe using the VaultIC. A good example of object-to-object communication is case of the electric vehicle charging stations. Carlos Moreira, WISeKey CEO pointed out, "The car's Birth Certificate is unique, and cannot be duplicated nor counterfeited. At the same time, the connection between the car and the plug requires the same level of authentication, to keep connections and related transactions safe. Otherwise if a car connects to an unauthorized plug, the plug can transfer malware to the operating system of the car and allow hackers to later manipulate the car. WISeKey's Birth Certificate provides the security needed to protect devices and users."

WISeKey's IoT Birth Certificates BLOG post on the Cybersecurity Tech Accord Signatory Blogs page provides additional insights on the parallels between IoT certificates and birth certificates.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.