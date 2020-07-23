Comdata Albania, part of a leading innovative global service provider in Customer Interaction and Process Management, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in 2020. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"Our top priority, since Comdata entered the Albanian market almost 2 years ago, was that of creating a workplace where employees feel welcomed, where they can learn, grow and feel as being part of a great team. We do not consider our employees as just components of our operations. We team up with real people with good ideas and a shared belief that, together, we can deliver genuine value to our customers and to our professional culture" said Marco Besso, Head of Operations Albania Central South Italy.

"People are Comdata's greatest asset and we care about making a positive impact in the community where we operate, encouraging diversity and inclusiveness. We believe that it is extremely important for our employees to be happy, to feel that their contribution is meaningful not only for the company, but also for them, for the community. We are very proud that we created, together, a great workplace and now 87% of the employees think that Comdata is one of the best employers in Albania!" said Fabio Coi, Head of HR Romania, Albania International Division.

"Comdata Albania is an organization that enables and encourages employees to develop their potential in a diverse culture based on trust and integritysaid John Sladden, Program Manager for Europe

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005772/en/

Contacts:

John Sladden

john@bestplacestoworkineurope.com

+44 208 895 6562