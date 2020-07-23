REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Second quarter 2020 results

Oslo, Norway - July 23, 2020: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) reported second quarter 2020 revenues of USD 31.0 million versus USD 24.7 million in first quarter of 2020 and EBITDA of USD 2.9 million versus USD 1.0 million in the prior quarter.

REC Silicon reported a cash balance of USD 31.6 million on June 30, 2020 which is USD 1.3 million higher than March 31, 2020.

Silicon gas sales volumes for the first quarter were 831 MT compared to 730 MT during the prior quarter. Average silane gas prices declined by 7.6% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Polysilicon sales volumes for the quarter were 385 MT and polysilicon inventories decreased by 151 MT.

"I'm pleased with the financial and operational results of our semiconductor business at the Butte plant despite the challenges caused by Covid-19. Delays in the implementation of the Phase 1 Trade Agreement with China continue, for the moment, to delay the restart of the Moses Lake plant. However, I am optimistic that outside of China market opportunities for Moses Lake in the solar and battery industries will be accelerated by Covid-19 relief policies and global decarbonization trends that are rapidly picking up pace," says Tore Torvund, CEO of REC Silicon.

For more information, please see the attached second quarter 2020 report and presentation.

