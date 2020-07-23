-- Group sales increase 1% at constant exchange rates and decline 4% in Swiss francs as a result of continued appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies -- COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on sales during the second quarter; since June sales are recovering -- Pharmaceuticals Division sales up 1%, driven by newly launched medicines (+37%),2 including Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Ocrevus and Perjeta, compensating for the impact of competition from biosimilars -- Diagnostics Division sales grow 3%, with COVID-19 testing as the main contributor; routine testing declining as COVID-19 causes delays of patients visiting physicians -- Approvals for medicines in the second quarter: -- in the US: Tecentriq as a first-line monotherapy for certain people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for people with the most common form of liver cancer; Phesgo for HER2-positive breast cancer -- in Japan, Canada and Switzerland: Enspryng (satralizumab) for the treatment of a rare neurodegenerative disease (neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder) -- in Europe: Ocrevus with shorter infusion time -- Completion of phase III trial enrolment for pivotal studies in Alzheimer's and Huntington's disease and start of four important phase III studies in oncology -- Diagnostic launches in the second quarter: several tests for COVID-19 diagnosis; cobas prime, a pre-analytical system for automation in molecular labs; digital pathology algorithms for non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer -- Core earnings per share up 2% -- On IFRS basis, net income increases 3% -- Outlook for 2020 confirmed Roche's contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter: -- Launches of several new diagnostic tools for COVID-19, including the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test, Roche v-TAC digital algorithm and the Elecsys IL-6 test -- Production capacity for SARS-CoV-2 tests ramped up significantly -- Six different medicines in 28 clinical trials for COVID-19 infections -- Read-out of Covacta study with Actemra/RoActemra expected soon Key figures CHF millions % change ---------------------- ------------------------- January - June 2020 2020 2019 At CER(1) In CHF ------------------------- ---------- ---------- ------------- ---------- Group sales 29,281 30,469 +1 -4 Pharmaceuticals Division 23,202 24,194 +1 -4 Diagnostics Division 6,079 6,275 +3 -3 Core operating profit 11,766 12,363 +2 -5 Core EPS - diluted (CHF) 10.44 11.12 +2 -6 IFRS net income 8,465 8,904 +3 -5 ------------------------- ---------- ---------- ------------- ---------- Commenting on the Group's performance in the first half of the year, Roche CEO Severin Schwan said: "The corona pandemic continues to pose an enormous challenge worldwide. I am grateful that, in close collaboration with health authorities, we have been able to make a number of SARS-CoV-2 tests available and start several global Actemra/RoActemra phase III studies in COVID-19 pneumonia. At the same time, Roche's regular business was significantly impacted by the pandemic in the second quarter. But we now see clear signs of recovery. Furthermore, the uptake of our recently introduced medicines and diagnostic tests continues to be strong. Based on our current assessment of the impact of the pandemic, we can confirm the outlook for the full year." Outlook confirmed for 2020 Based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact, sales are expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further. Group results In the first half of 2020, Group sales rose 1% to CHF 29.3 billion and core EPS grew 2%, ahead of sales. IFRS net income increased 3% at constant exchange rates, due to the strong underlying core results. As a result of the continued appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, the IFRS net income expressed in Swiss francs decreased 5% to CHF 8.5 billion. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 1% to CHF 23.2 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic had an overall negative impact on the division's sales, especially in May. Hospitalisations and out-patient visits decreased, which particularly impacted sales of Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Lucentis and MabThera/Rituxan. Key growth drivers were the cancer medicine Tecentriq, the haemophilia medicine Hemlibra, the multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, Actemra/RoActemra in immunology and Perjeta in breast cancer. The new medicines (+37%) generated sales of CHF 8.9 billion and grew by CHF 2.5 billion at constant exchange rates over 2019, more than offsetting the impact of the competition from biosimilars (CHF 2.1 billion at constant exchange rates).(3) Within the Roche Group's sales growth of 1% in the first half of 2020, there was 7% year-on-year growth in the first quarter and 4% decline in the second quarter. Especially in May, Roche's business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, overall sales decreased 4%. While sales of Hemlibra, Ocrevus, Tecentriq and Actemra/RoActemra increased, competition from biosimilars for Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera/Rituxan impacted this growth as expected. Hemlibra sales increased 80%, resulting from the ongoing rollout in the US. Ocrevus sales increased by 19% and were driven by both new and returning patient demand. Sales of both Hemlibra and Ocrevus were partly impacted by COVID-19 effects. Tecentriq sales increased by 52%, driven by the growth in the new indications ES-SCLC and triple-negative breast cancer. In the US, as well as in other countries, an increased use of Actemra/RoActemra in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia can be observed as countries included it in their treatment guidelines. Actemra/RoActemra is not currently approved for this use; Roche is conducting several phase III clinical studies in severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Results from the Covacta study are expected soon. In Europe, sales increased (+5%) as the strong demand for Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Kadcyla, Perjeta and Actemra/RoActemra was able to offset the impact of lower sales of Herceptin (-33%) and MabThera/Rituxan (-34%). The first biosimilar versions of Avastin could come to market in Europe in the second half of 2020. In the International region (+11%), growth was mostly driven by Russia and China. Growth in China resulted from a strong uptake of Perjeta and Alecensa, partially offset by the National Reimbursement Drug List price cut and COVID-19 impact for Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan and Avastin. Sales decreased in Japan 2%, resulting from considerable competition from biosimilars, generics and government price cuts. This decline was partially compensated by recently launched products including Tecentriq, Hemlibra and Perjeta. Diagnostics Division sales increased 3% to CHF 6.1 billion. The business area Molecular Diagnostics (+61%) was the main growth contributor. Sales of the recently developed cobas SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests could offset the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on products for routine diagnosis. Growth was reported in North America (+13%), EMEA(4) (+5%), Latin America (+6%) and Japan (+1%). In the Asia-Pacific region (-9%), sales were strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in China. Overall, demand was impacted by COVID-19 in all regions in the second quarter. Routine testing decreased significantly due to a decline in regular health checks while emergency and SARS-Co-V-2 testing increased significantly. The core operating profit increased 2% in the Pharmaceuticals Division and 9% in the Diagnostics Division. Roche's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Ever since the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been partnering with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities and organisations to provide patients with the tests, treatments and care they need. The portfolio of our recently developed SARS-Co-V-2 tests as well as our existing diagnostics menu for critical care have become a significant factor in supporting patient management during the COVID-19 pandemic. Roche is working closely with healthcare providers around the world, and has significantly increased production to provide tests globally. To date no major manufacturing supply chain issues have been identified and the Group's planned drug launches, filings, pivotal phase III trial readouts and pivotal trial starts are largely on track. The Group is continuously monitoring the situation. Overview of Roche Diagnostics' COVID-19 products launched in the first six months 2020 Test Usage Availability Launch date ----------------------- ----------------------- -------------------- ------- LightMix Modular Detection of active CE mark and Research 24 SARS-CoV-2 tests infection Use only in US January ----------------------- ----------------------- -------------------- -------

