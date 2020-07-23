Interim report Q2 2020

STOCKHOLM, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As expected, the second quarter results have been impacted by COVID-19, however we see an improving trend in collections since April. Besides ensuring the safety of our customers and colleagues, we have during the quarter been fully operational in all our markets. We have also continued to focus on cost efficiency including IT investments, as well as the expansion of our nearshoring offices in Romania. Our digital collections level is record high at 19 per cent. As seen in previous financial crises, we anticipate that a significant share of the shortfall seen in the second quarter will be recovered over time. The forward-looking impairment related to COVID-19 effects incorporates lower collection trends in a prudent way, and sets us on a good path forward. Based on improved collections, a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity we anticipate acquisition activity to normalise in the fourth quarter," says Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Hoist Finance CEO.

April - June 2020

Total operating income amounted to SEK 513m (797).

Profit/loss before tax totalled SEK -64m (230).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.05 (1.83).

Return on equity was -9 per cent (16) .

Carrying value of acquired loan portfolios totalled SEK 22,572m (24,303).

The total capital ratio was 15.64 per cent (14.01) and the CET1 ratio was 10.05 per cent (9.94) .

Figures in brackets refer to the second quarter of 2019 for profit comparisons and to the 31 December 2019 closing balance for balance sheet items.

Events during the quarter:

Total impairment losses related to Covid-19 amounting to SEK 238m .

Improving trend in collections since April, and well positioned for second half of 2020.

Strong execution on strategic projects with significant IT investments and closing of third party collection in the UK.

Establishment of a new Digital Collections business line.

Henrik Käll elected as a new board member at the Annual General Meeting.

Subsequent events:

Affirmed investment grade rating Baa3 from Moody's, with revised outlook to negative.

