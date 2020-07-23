Authority Titans: The Business Bully Challenging Businesses to Win Even in Uncertain Times

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / The business world is perpetually shifting and changing. The volatility of the markets, accelerating rate of advancement in technology, and unpredictable consumer behaviors make entrepreneurship an extremely challenging endeavor.

The majority of business ventures fail within the first few years of operation. Becoming a successful business owner is one of the hardest things to achieve, but Dave Anderson hopes to change the fate of many of these struggling entrepreneurs. His tool for transformation is a training company that is quickly becoming one of the most effective entrepreneurship education platforms today.

Dave is the owner and founder of The Business Bully LLC. Through his company, the bestselling author, business coach, and motivational speaker helps small and mid-sized businesses make paradigm shifts that will help them grow, scale, and succeed. The company provides coaching, training, and speaking services on topics such as business development, entrepreneurship, growth strategies, and many others.

Having empowered over 1 million people through his keynote speeches and presentations, Dave has established himself as a motivational speaker and coach. The business expert is no stranger to hard work. He knows what it takes to make things happen for someone and helps them do that. Dave is also known as one of the brains behind the popular sitcom Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which reached national syndication and reached three seasons.

As an author, Dave has written three highly in-demand sales and business books. His latest book, Sell It Like Jesus, is a sales book that uses the example of Jesus's life to create sales strategies that convert. It teaches people how to build a team, draw in crowds and audiences, manage companies, and present ideas in a compelling manner. Dave's most successful book to date is Pitch, Close, Upsell, Repeat, a business strategy resource that provides over 100 sales elements that will draw revenue to a business. Lastly, 101 Easy Ways to Get Sh*t Done teaches people how to maximize their time and produce more results than ever before.

The Business Bully is the host and production house of a show called the Business Bully Show. This media resource provides no-fluff knowledge and engaging entertainment to business owners all over the globe. The show is accessible through Business Bully TV, a lifestyle and entertainment channel with a focus on entrepreneurship. The Business Bully Show will feature live and on-demand content such as reality shows, celebrity interviews, documentary films, and motivational clips. The venture looks to reinvent the business channel industry by providing a fun approach to growth in business and every other aspect of life.

Dave also hosts the Business Bully Podcast, a show that delves into his personal experiences while also diving into the wealth of knowledge and expertise of colleagues, friends, and other podcast show guests. His podcast has welcomed esteemed guests like social media and entrepreneurship expert Gary Vaynerchuk and influencer Rizza Islam.

Through his Business Bully brand, Dave hopes to impact the lives of more small business owners by helping them thrive even in an unprecedented crisis. His message is a timely one as more and more small businesses are losing to the onslaught of the coronavirus crisis. In times like these, Dave teaches that businesses can still survive and even win in times of trials.

To follow Dave Anderson and Business Bully, check out The Business Bully's website and podcast.

