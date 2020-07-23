Scientists in Australia and the United States have managed to 'upconvert' light from below the silicon bandgap into high-energy light that can be captured by silicon solar cells.From pv magazine Australia Some parts of the light spectrum go unused by many solar technologies, but scientists in Australia and the United States are pushing the boundaries of PV cell sensitivity, turning low energy light into more energetic, visible light that can excite silicon. The researchers have achieved this via photochemical "upconversion', with oxygen as the light conversion catalyst. Although systems have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...