

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's Gfk consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to -5 in August from -9.6 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.15 against the yen, 0.9093 against the pound, 1.0757 against the franc and 1.1584 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET



