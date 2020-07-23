AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: NAV Update and Dividend Declaration 23-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 July 2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") NAV Update and Dividend Declaration AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company"), which, as at 23 July 2020, directly owns a diversified portfolio of 34 regional UK commercial property assets, announces its unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") and interim dividend for the three month period ended 30 June 2020. Highlights · The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three months ended 30 June 2020, in line with the targeted annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. · EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 1.81 pence (31 March 2020: 2.12 pence). · NAV of GBP148.24 million or 93.37 pence per share as at 30 June 2020 (31 March 2020: GBP147.86 million or 93.13 pence per share). · NAV total return of 2.40% for the quarter (31 March 2020: -2.17%). · During the quarter, the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million, 25% ahead of prior valuation. The property was purchased for GBP12.40 million in February 2018. · EPRA occupancy 95.70% (31 March 2020: 96.32%). During the quarter, the Company completed a lease renewal with the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government at Sandford House, Solihull for term of 15 years at a rent of GBP662,785 per annum. The property's valuation increased by 37% over the quarter. · For the rental quarter commencing on 24 June, 84% of rent has been collected or is expected to be received under monthly payment plans prior to quarter end. A further 6% of income is expected to be received under agreed, longer term payment plans with an additional 4% still under negotiation. · The Company remains conservatively geared with a gross loan to value ratio of 30.03% (31 March 2020: 27.21%). The Company had a cash balance of GBP28.09 million and net loan to value ratio of 13.65% as at 30 June 2020. Post quarter-end, the Company repaid GBP12.00 million of the facility, reducing the gross loan to value to 23.03%. Alex Short and Laura Elkin, Portfolio Managers, AEW UK REIT, commented: "We are very pleased to be able to announce today an increase in NAV for the quarter providing a NAV total return of 2.4%. We are also confirming an interim dividend of 2 pence per share for the quarter, in line with the annual dividend target of 8 pence per share. This success is a result of two main factors, firstly, the unceasing hard work carried out by our asset management team whose proactive approach is such a key piece of the AEWU strategy. Asset Management gains have resulted in two significantly NAV accretive wins for the Company during the period at our asset in Solihull and our former asset in Corby. Both of these transactions are examples of the Investment Manager's major business plans reaching fruition and it has been very encouraging to see our assets demonstrating such resilience in the current market. The second factor here is the defensive nature of the portfolio assets which has always been a focus for us when selecting stock for AEWU. This, combined with the portfolio's majority weighting in the industrial sector, we believe will continue to provide a robust base for investors' capital. Another major Management focus in recent weeks has been to take steps to ensure that the Company has the ability to retain its conservative outlook towards its borrowings across a range of market conditions, including the current. We have therefore taken a number of steps during the period including amending the facility to allow unrestricted rights of repayment and draw down which will allow AEWU to bring its borrowing below its long term target of 25% in the short term whilst not prejudicing its ability to access borrowing over the long term. Another action taken has been to obtain a waiver of interest cover covenant tests until 2021 with the lender pledging further support past this date if needed. These changes were enacted despite banking covenants having been passed with significant headroom at their most recent test date in April and without increase in cost of debt. We would like to thank our lender RBS International for their support to the Company. A highlight of the Company's announcement today is confirmation of the Company's dividend of 2p per share for the quarter to 30 June 2020. We are very pleased to be able to announce this as it shows the continuation of the Company's track record, now in excess of 4 years, in paying dividends at this level. Our outstanding performance in achieving the sale of Corby during May at a level 25% ahead of valuation, has created a significant profit in cash reserves that we can call on at this time. Going forward, we would hope to see normalisation in our rent collection that will continue to support the dividend at this level over the long term. The aforementioned sale of Corby leaves the Company holding a significant cash balance which we believe is advantageous in current market conditions as it increases Management optionality. We have held regular discussions with Directors over recent weeks to assess potential uses of this capital. We also believe that the investment market will continue to yield attractive purchasing opportunities over coming weeks and months and we are currently analysing a number of opportunities within our pipeline." The like-for-like valuation decrease for the quarter of GBP2.81 million (1.61%) by sector is broken down as follows: Sector Valuation 30 June Valuation movement for the 2020 quarter GBP million % GBP million % Industrial 89.61 52.2 (1.59) (1.75) Office 46.25 27.0 1.35 3.01 Retail 22.48 13.1 (0.92) (3.91) Other 13.15 7.7 (1.65) (11.15) Total 171.49 100.0 (2.81) (1.61) Net Asset Value 47.8% of the Company's portfolio valuation as at 30 June 2020, which includes all of its assets that do not sit within the industrial sector, is subject to material uncertainty following the Standing Independent Valuer's determination of material valuation uncertainty as per VPS 3 and VPGA 10 of the RICS Red Book Global, due to the unprecedented set of circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. Consequently, less certainty and a higher degree of caution should be attached to the NAV. The industrial sector was removed from this clause a short time prior to the valuation date. This set of circumstances is not unique to the Company and is being reported by all major UK Commercial RICS registered property valuers at this time. The Company's unaudited NAV as at 30 June 2020 was GBP148.24 million, or 93.37 pence per share. This reflects an increase of 0.26% compared with the NAV per share as at 31 March 2020. The Company's NAV total return, which includes the interim dividend for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 of 2.00 pence per share, was 2.40% for the three-month period ended 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020, the Company owned investment properties with a fair value of GBP171.49 million. Pence per share GBP million NAV at 1 April 2020 93.13 147.86 Gain on disposal of investment 2.31 3.67 property Capital expenditure (0.03) (0.05) Valuation change in property (1.84) (2.92) portfolio Valuation change in derivatives (0.01) (0.01) Income earned for the period 2.71 4.31 Expenses and net finance costs for (0.90) (1.44) the period Interim dividend paid (2.00) (3.18) NAV at 30 June 2020 93.37 148.24 The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards. It incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 30 June 2020, which is subject to material uncertainty and income for the period, but does not include a provision for the interim dividend for the three month period to 30 June 2020. Dividend Dividend declaration The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020. The dividend payment will be made on 28 August 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 31 July 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 30 July 2020. The dividend of 2.00 pence per share will be designated 2.00 pence per share as an interim property income distribution ("PID"). The EPRA EPS for the three-month period to 30 June 2020 was 1.81 pence (31 March 2020: 2.12 pence). Dividend outlook It remains the Company's intention to continue to pay future dividends in line with its dividend policy, however the outlook remains unclear given the current COVID-19 situation. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as

