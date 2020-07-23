DJ Polymetal: Q2 2020 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q2 2020 production results 23-Jul-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 23 July 2020 Polymetal International plc Q2 2020 production results Polymetal reports strong production results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2020. "Q2 saw a continued steady performance of the Group", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "We have been taking a range of measures aimed at protecting our employees and contractors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, while allowing our operations and projects to proceed without interruptions or delays to date". HIGHLIGHTS ? There were no fatal accidents during the first half of the year within Polymetal and the Company's contractors. LTIFR for the period improved by 70% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 0.07 as only four minor injuries were recorded. ? The Company's Q2 gold equivalent ("GE") production (based on 120:1 Au/Ag ratio[1]) increased by 2% y-o-y to 358 Koz driven by a strong performance at Kyzyl which compensated for the planned decline at Svetloye. GE output for H1 stood at 723 Koz, an increase of 4% y-o-y. ? Revenue for Q2 increased by 30% y-o-y to reach US$ 641 million on the back of higher gold prices and sales volumes. H1 revenue amounted to US$ 1,135 million, up 20% y-o-y. There was a lag between gold production and sales due to Varvara concentrate sales, which is expected to close in H2 2020. ? Polymetal generated significant free cash flow in the reporting period. Net debt was largely unchanged relative to Q1 2020 at US$ 1.69 billion, while the Company paid US$ 197 million of final dividends for FY 2019 or US$ 0.42 per share. As in previous years, free cash flow generation will be weighted towards the second half of the year on the back of seasonal working capital drawdown. ? Construction and development activities at Nezhda and POX-2 progressed on schedule. COVID-related restrictions and cautionary measures have not slowed down execution progress of these projects. ? The Company confirms its full-year 2020 production guidance of 1.5 Moz of GE. It also for now maintains its cost guidance, as depreciation of the Russia Rouble and Kazakh Tenge is currently counterbalanced by COVID-related costs. However, TCC, AISC and CapEx guidance will be updated along with H1 financial results on August 26. COVID-19 UPDATE Health and safety ? No material COVID-19 outbreaks have so far occurred at our operations. Multiple employees tested positive for the virus with the vast majority of confirmed cases occurring during intra-shift breaks away from mines or during mandatory observatory period. ? Health and safety of our employees and other people is our top priority. Strict precautionary procedures are maintained at all production sites despite gradual relaxation of state quarantine requirements in Russia. The procedures include daily temperature checks, regular medical surveillance and 14-day isolation of new shifts with COVID tests performed twice - first upon arrival and then before allowing to proceed to work on-site. Polymetal has organised isolated accommodation space for placement of potentially infected employees, enhanced hygiene protection in public spaces and increased control over disinfection and sterilisation measures. Adequate medical supplies are in place at all locations. ? Personnel at off-site offices in Russia who report to work are tested on a rolling 2-week basis. Personal meetings and business trips are limited. Management offices in Kazakhstan continue to work remotely. Business continuity ? Russian regions are relaxing lockdown measures in respect of retail and other activities. The scope and pace, however, vary across regions. In Kazakhstan, a new quarantine was introduced from the 5th of July after the country had started experiencing the second wave of infections. Continuous operations and strategic industrial companies (including Polymetal) in both countries are allowed to continue operating at regular capacity. ? In both countries, Polymetal has had no interruptions either in production or supply chain. The vast majority of operating consumables and spares are sourced domestically and from China. ? Sales and refining activities remain unaffected. Refineries in Russia and Kazakhstan continue to operate normally. Assistance to communities ? Polymetal continued to provide financial support to all regions of operations in Russia and Kazakhstan in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has been purchasing critical medical equipment such as mobile X-Ray and anesthetic-respiratory machines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, ultrasound machines, pulse oximeters, personal protection gear and other medical supplies for 25 regional and municipal hospitals, and volunteers. The total amount of donations in H1 amounted to RUB 129 million (US$ 1.8 million). ? Polymetal remains committed to supporting local communities and investing in their health and safety especially during the pandemic. The Company will maintain its assistance to medical and dedicated volunteer institutions at all levels. 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, change1 June 30, change1 2020 2019 2020 2019 Waste 39.2 40.0 -2% 79.1 77.6 +2% mined, Mt Underground 23.2 26.1 -11% 46.4 54.3 -15% development , km Ore mined, 4.1 4.3 -5% 8.1 8.6 -6% Mt Open-pit 3.1 3.3 -6% 6.0 6.5 -7% Underground 1.0 1.0 -1% 2.0 2.1 -2% Ore 4.3 4.1 +4% 7.8 7.6 +3% processed, Mt Average GE 3.8 3.5 +8% 4.0 3.7 +7% grade processed, g/t Production Gold, Koz 318 302 +5% 642 602 +7% Silver, Moz 4.9 6.0 -19% 9.8 11.0 -11% Gold 358 352 +2% 723 694 +4% equivalent, Koz2 Sales Gold, Koz 324 314 +3% 595 604 -2% Silver, Moz 5.2 5.6 -8% 9.9 10.3 -4% Revenue, 641 492 +30% 1,135 946 +20% US$m3 Net debt, 1,690 1,661 +2% 1,690 1,479 +14% US$m4 Safety5 LTIFR 0.08 0.22 -64% 0.07 0.23 -70% Fatalities 0 1 0 2 Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio (Polymetal previously used 80:1 Au/Ag ratio) and excluding base metals (previously were included). Comparative data for 2019 restated accordingly. (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 March 2020 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2019 (for the six months period). (5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. PRODUCTION BY MINE 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, June 30, change change 2020 2019 2020 2019 GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kyzyl 104 81 +28% 213 159 +33% Albazino 62 55 +13% 140 136 +2% Dukat 52 55 -6% 104 108 -4% Omolon 46 43 +7% 88 95 -8% Varvara 41 36 +14% 84 70 +21% Svetloye 31 52 -41% 52 61 -15% Voro 22 29 -24% 42 56 -25% Mayskoye 1 - NA 1 5 -79% TOTAL 358 352 +2% 723 691 +5% (continuing operations) Kapan - - NA - 3 -100% TOTAL 358 352 +2% 723 694 +4% (including discontinued operations) Notes: (1) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio (Polymetal previously used 80:1 Au/Ag ratio) and excluding base metals (previously were included). Comparative data for 2019 restated accordingly. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST Polymetal will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time). KYZYL 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2020 2019 2020 2019 MINING Waste mined, 18.8 16.5 +14% 38.0 32.3 +18% Mt Ore mined 518 511 +1% 1,041 1,033 +1% (open-pit), Kt PROCESSING Ore 481 512 -6% 1,006 988 +2 processed, Kt Gold grade, 8.5 6.6 +29% 8.3 6.7 +23% g/t Gold 87.2% 87.8% -1% 87.2% 87.3% -0% recovery Concentrate 37.3 28.5 +31% 73.0 58.3 +25% produced, Kt Concentrate 97.4 104.2 -7% 99.3 100.0 -1% gold grade, g/t Gold in 117 96 +22% 233 187 +24% concentrate, Koz1 Concentrate 26.4 17.3 +52% 47.3 36.9 +28% shipped, Kt Payable gold 51 40 +25% 92 91 +1% shipped, Koz Veduga ore 31 - NA - - NA toll processed, Kt2 Amursk POX Concentrate 13 12 +8% 29 20 +44% processed, Kt Gold grade, 149.2 128.9 +16% 141.8 124.7 +14% g/t Gold 91.8% 93.4% -2% 91.8% 93.8% -2% recovery Gold 54 41 +31% 121 68 +77% produced, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 104 81 +28% 213 159 +33% Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX. (2) To be further processed at Amursk POX. In Q2, grade in ore mined at Kyzyl continued to normalize down towards the reserve average with current grade in ore mined closely reconciling to reserve averages. Waste volumes continued to increase as equipment productivity was positively impacted by the introduction of a quick turn-round system for both trucks and excavators (so called Hot Seat shift change). Grade processed jumped 29% y-o-y to 8.5 g/t due to the impact of accumulated ore stockpiles, which made gold production grow by 28% y-o-y to 104 Koz. High gold grades and high carbon grades in ore processed complicated flowsheet management and led to a 1 percentage point decrease in recovery at the concentrator. Amursk POX recovery also slipped as a concerted effort was made to divert as much concentrate as possible to the POX in the wake of COVID disruptions in China. ALBAZINO 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2020 2019 2020 2019 MINING Waste mined, 5.1 5.6 -9% 9.9 11.1 -11% Mt Underground 3.1 2.6 +22% 6.2 4.9 +27% development, km Ore mined, 464 545 -15% 981 1,026 -4% Kt Open-pit 295 404 -27% 655 766 -14% Underground 169 141 +19% 325 259 +25% PROCESSING Albazino concentrator Ore 446 431 +3% 891 856 +4% processed, Kt Gold grade, 4.8 4.0 +21% 4.6 4.2 +10% g/t Gold 86.5% 86.9% -0% 86.0% 85.2% +1% recovery1 Concentrate 36.8 33.7 +9% 72.7 69.3 +5% produced, Kt Concentrate 50.0 44.1 +13% 49.1 44.3 +11% gold grade, g/t Gold in 59 48 +24% 115 99 +16% concentrate, Koz2 Amursk POX Concentrate 40 38 +6% 86 91 -5% processed, Kt Gold grade, 51.6 48.0 +7% 52.6 50.1 +5% g/t Gold 96.5% 93.4% +3% 96.5% 94.5% +2% recovery Gold 62 55 +13% 139 136 +2% produced, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 62 55 +13% 139 136 +2% Notes: (1) To concentrate. (2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX. At Albazino, quarterly gold production was up 13% y-o-y to 62 Koz driven by gold grade increase of 21%, which was attributable to processing of higher grade ore from the deeper levels of Anfisa pit. Open-pit mining was limited during the quarter as Anfisa pit was undergoing the wall push back to enhance its stability. Underground mine productivity increased due to continued underground development at Olga. Stoping at Ekaterina-2 commenced. AMURSK POX 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, change June 30, change 2020 2019 2020 2019 Concentrate 53 50 +7% 115 111 +4% processed, Kt Albazino 38 36 +7% 79 81 -2% Kyzyl 13 12 +8% 29 20 +44% Veduga 1 1 +11% 3 6 -48% Other1 0 0 -89% 3 4 -8% Gold 94.2% 93.4% +1% 94.2% 94.3% -0% recovery Average gold 75.6 67.7 +12% 75.2 63.7 +18% grade, g/t Average 13.5% 12.6% +7% 13.9% 12.6% +10% sulphur grade Total gold 116 96 +20% 260 205 +27% produced2, Koz Albazino 51 50 +4% 111 116 -4% Kyzyl 54 41 +31% 121 68 +77% Veduga 4 3 +33% 19 16 +16% Other1 6 2 +163% 10 4 +119% Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment. (2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines. Quarterly gold production at the Amursk POX increased by 20% y-o-y to 116

Koz on the back of higher concentrate grade from Kyzyl and Albazino and larger volumes of concentrate processed. In Q2, the plant underwent a planned 15-day maintenance shutdown. No major issues were identified. DUKAT OPERATIONS 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2020 2019 2020 2019 MINING Underground 10.9 14.9 -26% 22.2 30.0 -26% development, km Ore mined, 545 649 -16% 1,084 1,252 -13% Kt PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore 496 516 -4% 1,009 1,029 -2% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 0.6 0.5 +18% 0.5 0.5 +0% Silver, g/t 273 306 -11% 280 295 -5% Recovery1 Gold 85.1% 85.3% -0% 84.8% 85.7% -1% Silver 87.4% 86.6% +1% 86.6% 86.9% -0% Production Gold, Koz 8 7 +14% 14 14 -1% Silver, Moz 3.7 4.3 -14% 7.7 8.3 -7% Lunnoye plant Ore 116 117 -0% 232 232 -0% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 1.4 1.3 +4% 1.5 1.4 +4% Silver, g/t 278 264 +5% 273 266 +3% Recovery1 Gold 91.8% 85.1% +8% 91.2% 85.7% +6% Silver 92.8% 90.1% +3% 92.1% 90.1% +2% Production Gold, Koz 5 4 +7% 10 9 +7% Silver, Moz 1.0 0.9 +6% 1.9 1.8 +3% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 13 11 +11% 24 24 +2% Silver, Moz 4.7 5.3 -11% 9.5 10.1 -5% Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory. At Dukat, Q2 silver production contracted by 11% y-o-y to 4.7 Moz on the back of planned decline in silver grade at the Omsukchan concentrator. Gold production for the quarter was up 11% supported by gold-rich ore from the underground Arylakh mine. Better recoveries at Lunnoye plant were driven by separate processing of Arylakh and Lunnoye ores as well as lower carbon content in Lunnoye ore. Underground development meters declined materially following the decommissioning of the Goltsovoye underground mine. OMOLON OPERATIONS 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2020 2019 2020 2019 MINING Waste mined, 1.1 1.9 -40% 2.0 3.2 -36% Mt Underground 3.7 3.3 +10% 7.0 6.5 +7% development, Km Ore mined, 763 730 +5% 1,564 1,378 +14% Kt Open-pit 642 625 +3% 1,331 1,159 +15% Underground 121 105 +16% 234 220 +6% PROCESSING Kubaka Mill Ore 220 208 +6% 433 428 +1% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 6.6 5.0 +31% 6.7 6.5 +4% Silver, g/t 26 125 -80% 20 72 -73% Recovery1 Gold 94.3% 97.1% -3% 93.2% 95.5% -2% Silver 69.5% 88.8% -22% 74.3% 79.1% -6% Gold 41 35 +18% 83 86 -4% production, Koz Silver 0.1 0.7 -83% 0.2 0.8 -77% production, Moz Birkachan Heap Leach Ore stacked, 707 493 +44% 707 546 +29% Kt Gold grade, 2.3 1.2 +95% 2.3 1.2 +95% g/t Gold 3 2 +68% 3 2 +68% production, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 45 37 +21% 86 88 -3% Silver, Moz 0.1 0.7 -82% 0.2 0.8 -76% Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory. At Omolon, gold output for the quarter jumped by 21% y-o-y to 45 Koz while silver production was down by 82% to 0.1 Moz as Kubaka mill switched to processing gold-rich ore from Yolochka and Birkachan underground at the CIP circuit from treating Sopka ore with higher silver content at the Merrill-Crowe circuit. Heap leach production also positively contributed to the total output on the back of stacking of larger volumes of higher-grade ore stockpiles. At Birkachan, underground productivity is gaining pace, while open-pit mining is planned to be completed by the end of 2020. VARVARA 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, change June 30, chang e 2020 2019 2020 2019 MINING Waste 10.1 11.6 -12% 20.3 22.7 -11% mined, Mt Ore mined, 702 977 -28% 1,484 1,938 -23% Kt PROCESSING Leaching Ore 796 784 +2% 1,530 1,535 -0% processed, Kt Gold grade, 1.5 1.4 +4% 1.5 1.4 +3% g/t Gold 89.1% 87.7% +2% 88.1% 86.5% +2% recovery1 Gold 32 34 -6% 67 65 +2% production (in dore), Koz Flotation Ore 188 130 +44% 317 277 +14% processed, Kt Grade Gold, g/t 2.6 1.1 +139% 2.8 1.1 +155% Copper 0.34% 0.52% -34% 0.33% 0.55% -39% Recovery1 Gold 87.2% 88.7% -2% 86.5% 83.7% +3% Copper 85.7% 90.8% -6% 84.9% 91.4% -7% Production Gold (in 9 2 +372% 18 4 +292% concentrate ), Koz Copper (in 0.5 0.6 -17% 0.8 1.3 -38% concentrate ), Kt Veduga ore - 31 -100% 30 63 -53% toll processed, Kt2 Total ore 984 945 +4% 1,876 1,875 +0% processed, Kt TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 41 36 +14% 84 70 +21% Copper, Kt 0.5 0.6 -17% 0.8 1.3 -38% Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore. (2) To be further processed at Amursk POX. Varvara delivered strong gold production y-o-y increase of 14% to 41 Koz in Q2 and 21% to 84 Koz in H1 driven by larger volumes of high-grade third-party ore in the flotation circuit. The leaching circuit Q2 production was down 6% y-o-y due to accumulation of work-in-progress as of the end of the quarter. In Q2, high-grade Veduga feed was redirected to the Kyzyl flotation plant which is more suitable for refractory gold ore. In 2020, all mining at Varvara open pit will be focused on waste for the new TSF construction. MAYSKOYE 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, chang June 30, chang e e 2020 2019 2020 2019 MINING Waste mined, 0.6 1.4 -55% 1.7 2.6 -34% Mt Underground 5.5 5.3 +4% 11.0 10.8 +2% development, km Ore mined, 306 220 +39% 567 438 +29% Kt Open-pit 108 70 +54% 186 134 +39% Underground 197 150 +32% 380 305 +25% PROCESSING Ore 230 207 +11% 458 426 +8% processed, Kt Gold grade, 6.7 6.6 +2% 6.2 6.1 +2% g/t Gold 84.4% 69.9% +21% 87.5% 76.5% +14% recovery Gold in 37 25 +48% 76 59 +29% concentrate, Koz2 Gold - - NA 0 - NA produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz Gold 1 - NA 1 5 -86% produced in dore from carbon, Koz3 Payable gold - - NA - - NA in concentrate shipped to offtakers, Koz TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 1 - NA 1 5 -79% Notes: (1) To concentrate. (2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX. (3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX. At Mayskoye, gold in concentrate increased by 48% y-o-y to 37 Koz as higher volumes of sulphide ore with better recoveries were introduced into the feed and certain adjustments to the flowsheet were applied (grinding fineness increase and larger volumes of collectors) to further improve recovery. Stripping volumes fell while ore mined spiked as the open-pit mining is approaching completion. SVETLOYE 3 months ended % 6 months ended % June 30, change June 30, chang e 2020 2019 2020 2019 MINING Waste 0.9 0.4 +127% 1.6 0.8 +104% mined, Mt Ore mined 561 453 +24% 907 867 +5% (open pit), Kt PROCESSING Ore 317 414 -23% 626 598 +5% stacked, Kt Gold grade, 3.7 3.5 +4% 4.0 4.0 +2% g/t Gold 31 52 -41% 52 61 -15%

