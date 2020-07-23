AUTOCRYPT Wins V2X SCMS Contract for Nationwide ITS Project

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading transportation security solutions provider, announced that it would be heading the Korean Expressway Corporation (KEC) V2X Security Credential Management System (SCMS) project. AUTOCRYPT is to deliver production-grade SCMS for KEC, which announced its plans for a national V2X security authentication system earlier this year.

SCMS implementation is essential in a connected car environment as vehicles share information and data with all elements of the transportation environment including other vehicles, traffic infrastructure, mobile devices, and service providers through Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication. AUTOCRYPT's SCMS will ensure that only authenticated and enrolled devices can participate in communications to prevent attempts to infiltrate V2X communication messages, while protecting personal information in autonomous driving environments.

AUTOCRYPT remains the first and only company in the APAC region to have not only developed a standards-compliant V2X SCMS, but to have also successfully tested and verified its interoperability with global device vendors. In addition to certification and verification activities via the Intelligent Transport Society of Korea (ITSK) as well as OmniAir PlugFest, AUTOCRYPT has already deployed its V2X security technology for KEC's Intelligent Transport System (ITS) projects across the Sejong, Yeoju, and the Hwaseong K-city testbeds, securing communications since 2016. The larger Seoul Metropolitan area as well as Jeju Island are currently undergoing the final stages of construction in support of security system implementation, and Gwangju and Ulsan are set to begin construction in July 2020.

Daniel ES Kim, CEO, said regarding the project, "Security is the cornerstone of smart mobility because no amount of risk should be permissible when it comes to driver, passenger, and pedestrian safety. Therefore, we are very honored to be heading this project for KEC, and do not take the responsibility lightly when it comes to securing V2X communications. We hope that other smart road projects worldwide will follow suit and implement comprehensive, end-to-end full stack security solutions as well."

In June 2020 AUTOCRYPT announced headway in the Chinese market, and that it plans on further expanding its ITS efforts worldwide in Q4 2020 and into 2021.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in mobility security technologies. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including Plug & Charge security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.