Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 25.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Tradegate
24.07.20
16:53 Uhr
13,270 Euro
-0,310
-2,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,26013,31010:02
13,27013,32024.07.
PR Newswire
23.07.2020 | 08:46
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Getlink Chairman Interview - H1 2020 results (video)

PARIS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlink reports results for the first half of 2020. Jacques Gounon, Chairman of Getlink, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/getlink-h1-2020-results

Topics covered in the interview include:
- Key messages
- Financial results
- Key figures
- Europorte and ElecLink

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris) manages, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates truck and passenger Shuttle Services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Eurotunnel is the concession holder and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel until 2086. In 26 years, more than 460 million people and almost 92 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. Getlink also offers a rail freight business through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services, as well as an electrical interconnection through its subsidiary ElecLink. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

GETLINK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.