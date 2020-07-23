Getlink Chairman Interview - H1 2020 results (video)

PARIS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlink reports results for the first half of 2020. Jacques Gounon, Chairman of Getlink, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/getlink-h1-2020-results

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Key messages

- Financial results

- Key figures

- Europorte and ElecLink

About Getlink