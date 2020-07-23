

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) reported first-half basic headline earnings per share of 14.2p compared to 25.6p per share last year. Basic statutory loss was 1.3p per share versus a profit of 24.7p per share earned a year ago.



Loss attributable to the equity holders of the parent was £2.4 million compared to a profit of £46.9 million previous year.



Group revenue in the first half of 2020 was £306.7 million, a decrease of 16.3% at actual rates (16.6% at constant currency). Headline operating profit for the six months decreased by 43.5% to £37.8 million from £66.9 million in the same period of last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BODYCOTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de